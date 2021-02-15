GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,646 shares during the period. Paylocity comprises approximately 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $62,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 138.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

In related news, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $32,862.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,581 shares in the company, valued at $305,623.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,035 shares of company stock worth $72,957,666 in the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.88. 5,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.34. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

