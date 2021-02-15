GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 556,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $52,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Toro in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Toro by 121.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

TTC stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $957,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

