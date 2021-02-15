GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $43.97 Million in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 315,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,965,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Medpace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Medpace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $1,400,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,229.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 546,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.26. 10,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,207. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $173.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.76.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

