GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 3,054 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,652,091 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group comprises approximately 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Performance Food Group worth $78,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,784 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,174 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,447 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

NYSE PFGC traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.45. 24,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.