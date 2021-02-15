Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €16.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HHFA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.58 ($24.22).

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) alerts:

Shares of HHFA opened at €20.15 ($23.71) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.65. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a 1-year high of €23.10 ($27.18).

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.