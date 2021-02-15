Harvest Investment Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 206,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,038,000 after purchasing an additional 111,776 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,840,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 52,871 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,550 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.63.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $244.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

