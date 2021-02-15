HashBX Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 53.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One HashBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HashBX has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. HashBX has a market cap of $603,174.62 and approximately $55.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00071386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.45 or 0.00993285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007256 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.42 or 0.05196107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00025702 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018585 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00034609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.