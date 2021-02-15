Haven Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.11 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.72 or 0.00016137 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $112.18 million and $2.11 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,834.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.59 or 0.03766294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.13 or 0.00439280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $722.22 or 0.01509828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.07 or 0.00514417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.08 or 0.00464260 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.00344565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00032511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002886 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,533,049 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars.

