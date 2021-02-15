Haverford Trust Co. Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Haverford Trust Co. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,430,330 shares of company stock valued at $387,625,670. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $270.50 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

