Haverford Trust Co. Has $652,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 172,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.