Haverford Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.13. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

