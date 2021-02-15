Haverford Trust Co. Sells 3,807 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.