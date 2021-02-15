HC Wainwright Increases Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $235.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALNY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $157.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,941,000 after buying an additional 240,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,424,000 after purchasing an additional 842,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after purchasing an additional 301,315 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

