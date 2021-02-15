HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $40.63 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 477.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 852.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

