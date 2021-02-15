Head-To-Head Analysis: Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) vs. Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) and Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Hookipa Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Hookipa Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and Hookipa Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -79.69% -53.85% Hookipa Pharma -232.00% -39.58% -31.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and Hookipa Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$3.36 million N/A N/A Hookipa Pharma $11.94 million 21.12 -$43.04 million ($2.41) -4.79

Processa Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hookipa Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Processa Pharmaceuticals and Hookipa Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Processa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hookipa Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Hookipa Pharma has a consensus target price of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 75.04%. Given Hookipa Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hookipa Pharma is more favorable than Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Processa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hookipa Pharma has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hookipa Pharma beats Processa Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition. The company is also developing PCS12852, a novel selective 5-hydroxytryptamine 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative ileus; and PCS6422, an oral, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating metastatic colorectal and breast cancer. It also has license agreement with Akashi Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize PCS100, an anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory drug. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Hanover, Maryland.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. Its lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers. The company has a collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop arenavirus based therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infections. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

