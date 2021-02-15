Head-To-Head Review: Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance -0.82% -0.47% -0.10% RenaissanceRe 12.46% 2.44% 0.51%

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. RenaissanceRe pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Protective Insurance and RenaissanceRe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A RenaissanceRe 1 3 2 0 2.17

RenaissanceRe has a consensus price target of $186.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.13%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protective Insurance and RenaissanceRe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.43 $7.35 million N/A N/A RenaissanceRe $4.20 billion 1.92 $748.80 million $9.13 17.44

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Risk and Volatility

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Protective Insurance on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry. The company also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise the development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. Protective Insurance Corporation serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. It primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. and changed its name to Protective Insurance Corporation in August 2018.Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. It distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

