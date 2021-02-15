Hedget Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $547,266.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. Hedget has a total market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $547,266.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedget has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. One Hedget token can now be purchased for $6.34 or 0.00013345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.00271296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00087267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00089707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.90 or 0.00437939 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00188238 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com.

Buying and Selling Hedget

Hedget can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

