HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,701,100 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 6,582,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 281.5 days.

HLFFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of HelloFresh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of HLFFF opened at $92.10 on Monday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

