Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HENKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $25.31.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

