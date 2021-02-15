Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Henry Schein reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

