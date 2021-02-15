HEROcoin Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 64.2% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $85,188.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00067713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.12 or 0.00978513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053820 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.75 or 0.05179782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00025313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00018297 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00036417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

