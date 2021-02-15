Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

CNP stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.