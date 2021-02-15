High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the January 14th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLNFF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on High Liner Foods from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

HLNFF remained flat at $$9.65 on Monday. High Liner Foods has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrÃ©es.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.