Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Down 30.3% in January

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the January 14th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HFRO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,931. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $12.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFRO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

