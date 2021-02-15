Himension Fund Buys Shares of 99,500 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Himension Fund bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096,000. Peloton Interactive accounts for approximately 5.1% of Himension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $50,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.67. The company had a trading volume of 347,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228,811. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,209.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $526,509.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $847,266.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 542,981 shares of company stock valued at $73,279,877. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.55.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

