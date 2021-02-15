Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Up 36.5% in January

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the January 14th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.40. 2,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $512.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

