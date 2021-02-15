Holo One Day Volume Reaches $37.98 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Holo has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $221.21 million and approximately $37.98 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00067070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.05 or 0.00967199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.98 or 0.05126586 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,695,671,900 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

