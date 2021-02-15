Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.57. 102,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,607. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.