Horan Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 982 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $29.78 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98.

