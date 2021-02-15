Horrell Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,433,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,829,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,583,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,452,000 after acquiring an additional 442,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,686 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

