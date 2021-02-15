HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,215 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HP by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after buying an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in HP by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,056,000 after buying an additional 2,213,408 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in HP by 8,450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,892,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after buying an additional 1,870,416 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in HP by 2,388.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,621,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after buying an additional 1,556,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in HP by 9,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after buying an additional 1,194,721 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

HPQ stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.