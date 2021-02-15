HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.61.

HUBS opened at $502.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $527.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at $649,166,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after acquiring an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 167,799 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in HubSpot by 1,001.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 138,515 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in HubSpot by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in HubSpot by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,778,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

