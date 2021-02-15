Hudock Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,105,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $83.66 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

