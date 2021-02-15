Hudock Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $277.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.31 and a 200-day moving average of $275.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

