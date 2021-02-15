Hudock Inc. Acquires 715 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $267.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.66 and a 200 day moving average of $268.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

