Hudock Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 109,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $315.04 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $315.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.32.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

