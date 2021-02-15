Hudock Inc. Purchases 33 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $507.83 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $494.21 and a 200 day moving average of $460.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

