Hudock Inc. Purchases 411 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.8% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $336.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $336.62.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

