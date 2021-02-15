Hush 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $60,945.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Hush has traded up 43.3% against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $273,929.68 and $60,945.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.23 or 0.00303329 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00101755 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001179 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

