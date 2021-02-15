iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAFNF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

iA Financial stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

