IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (IMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

TSE IMG opened at C$4.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.99. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$7.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.13.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

