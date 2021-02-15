ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 47,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ICU Medical by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,930 shares of company stock worth $18,529,125. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.67.

ICU Medical stock opened at $220.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $236.51.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.