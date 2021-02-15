ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of ICU Medical worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $2,442,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 85,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,125 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.67.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $220.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.45 and a 200 day moving average of $196.72.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

