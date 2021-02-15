Ignition (IC) Market Cap Tops $109,100.45

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Ignition token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $109,100.45 and approximately $58.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignition has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,396.58 or 0.99875517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00044360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00102684 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003009 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,398,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,385,535 tokens. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

