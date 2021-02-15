Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CEO Ernest Scott Santi Sells 1,231 Shares

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $200.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after buying an additional 204,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,731,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,341,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

