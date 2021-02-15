IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the January 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ISVLF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 254,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79. IMPACT Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

