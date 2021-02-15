Inchcape (LON:INCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $710.10

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 710.10 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 709 ($9.26), with a volume of 30421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 689.50 ($9.01).

The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 160.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 663.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 559.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Inchcape alerts:

In related news, insider John Langston bought 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,005.86 ($2,620.67).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.