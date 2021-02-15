(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €8.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INGA. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.30 ($10.94) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.15 ($10.77).

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

