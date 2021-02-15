Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ingevity in a research report issued on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

NGVT opened at $69.96 on Monday. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ingevity by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

