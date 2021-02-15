InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the January 14th total of 84,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ INM traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.33. 7,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

